CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed at $1.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTST as it approaches its nex t earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.91 million, up 141.23% from the year-ago period.

CTST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $95.48 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.09% and +172.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% higher within the past month. CTST is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.