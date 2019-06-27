CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) closed the most recent trading day at $4.98, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTST as it approaches its nex t earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.99 million, up 170.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $95.30 million. These totals would mark changes of +90.91% and +171.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTST. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 100% lower within the past month. CTST is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.