Cannabis SPAC Tuscan Holdings Corp II prices upsized $150 million IPO at $10

Tuscan Holdings Corp II, the second blank check company led by Stephen Vogel targeting the cannabis industry, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. The company originally planned to raise $125 million.
Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share at a price of $11.50.
Tuscan Holdings Corp II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol THCAU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as lead manager on the deal.
