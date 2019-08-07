Cannabis SPAC Silver Spike Acquisition prices $250 million IPO at $10

Silver Spike Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10 to command a market value of $313 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant; each whole warrant is exercisable at $11.50.
Silver Spike Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SSPKU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.
