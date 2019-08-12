Cannabis, Ride Sharing and the never ending trade war, Paper Traders Ep 9

Summertime, and the trading's easy. The end of summer has the market creeping along as the trade war marches on. We touch on Lyft LYFT and Uber UBER as they'd reported earnings. Cannabis is once again a topic of conversation when Auroroa ACB gives investors a peek at upcoming earnings. And in the Battleground Erique looks at tech while Danny finds out it's a small world on this episode Paper Traders. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by commenting and subscribing!

