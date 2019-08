Cannabis Expert Tim Seymour's Favorite Pot Stocks and ETF

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Seymour, founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, and Christian Magoon, founder & CEO of Amplify ETFs.

We discuss cannabis investing and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF ( CNBS ), which is actively managed by Tim.

We start with the investment case for cannabis--why investors should consider marijuana stocks and ETFs. Per Amplify, global legal cannabis sales have risen approximately 30% per year recently, with 2019 sales expected to grow 39% from 2018.

Tim is an early stage cannabis investor and also serves as a board member for several private cannabis companies. What drew him to the cannabis industry?

Recreational marijuana use is now legal in 11 states and Washington D.C. and medical marijuana use is legal in 33 states, but pot remains illegal at the federal level. We discuss the current regulatory landscape, rising support for legalizing cannabis and recent legislative developments.

CNBS invests in marijuana companies that derive 50% or more of their revenue from the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. Its top holdings include Canopy Growth ( CGC ) Aurora Cannabis ( ACB ), GW Pharmaceuticals ( GWPH ), MediPharm Labs, Organigram Holdings ( OGI ), Village Farms International ( VFF ) and Canaccord Genuity.

Tim talks about some of his favorite cannabis stocks.

There are four more pot ETFs available to investors now--the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF ( MJ ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( YOLO ), The Cannabis ETF ( THCX ) and the Cambria Cannabis ETF ( TOKE ). How is CNBS different from other pot ETFs?

Are there any pot stocks investors should stay away from? CannTrust Holdings ( CTST ) has lost more than 50% of its value since it disclosed a serious regulatory breach on July 8. What else do investors need to know?

Amplify has a number of ETFs focused on disruptive themes, like the Amplify Online Retail ETF ( IBUY ). We talk about the role of thematic ETFs in investors' portfolios.

Please visit AmplifyETF.com to learn more about CNBS and other Amplify ETFs.

