Cancer social network app Belong.Life raises $14 mln in private funding

By Reuters

JERUSALEM, July 1 (Reuters) - Belong.Life, a U.S.-Israeli creator of a social network and app for cancer patients, said on Monday it raised $14 million in a funding round led by life science analytics firm IQVIA .

Belong.Life said it planned to use the funds to advance its cancer social network, which is gaining traction among global healthcare providers, payers and life science companies.

It is also investing in a new platform designed to improve patient engagement, education, compliance and satisfaction.

"Belong can utilise and complement IQVIA's solutions to transform patient engagement," said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president of global technology solutions at IQVIA.





