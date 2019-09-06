Cancer biotech Aprea Therapeutics files for an $86 million IPO

Aprea Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.
The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2002 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APRE. Aprea Therapeutics filed confidentially on July 12, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
