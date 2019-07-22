Quantcast

Canadian wholesale trade falls 1.8% in May on lower auto sales

By Reuters

OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade fell in May after five months of gains, dropping 1.8%, Statistics Canada said on Monday, thanks to lower sales in the motor vehicle and auto parts industries.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 0.5% in May from April. The national statistics agency said wholesale inventories increased for a ninth consecutive month, jumping 1.1%, while sales decreased by 1.9% in volume terms.

Sales the motor vehicle and parts sub sector declined by 4.3% in May, the agency noted - the industry's largest drop since February 2018.

Declines were also seen in the miscellaneous sub sector where sales decreased 4.2%. The sub sector includes goods like recyclable material, agricultural supplies, non-agricultural chemicals, paper, paper products and disposable plastic products.

The drop in miscellaneous sales, Statscan said, was led by the agricultural supplies industry, which posted a monthly decrease of 11.1% - the largest slump seen since June 2018.

