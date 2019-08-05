Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/7/19, Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 9/1/19. As a percentage of CIU.PRA's recent share price of $21.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of CIU.PRA to trade 1.34% lower - all else being equal - when CIU.PRA shares open for trading on 8/7/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.39%.

As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 14.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIU.PRA shares, versus CU:

Below is a dividend history chart for CIU.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1: