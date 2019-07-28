Canadian police descend on tiny Manitoba hamlet as teen murder suspects spotted

Reuters





TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian police descended on a tiny hamlet in northern Manitoba on Sunday after a reported sighting of two teenage fugitives wanted in the murders of three people, including American and Australian tourists.

The days-long manhunt for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, which has crossed half the country, shifted to the area of York Landing, Manitoba, about 3,000 km (1,865 miles) from the crime scenes in British Columbia.

"Multiple resources are being sent to York Landing, Manitoba, to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in, or near, the community," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter. " ... despite reports, there's no-one in custody at this time."

Police had concentrated their search in recent days in the harsh terrain in the Gillam, Manitoba, area, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) north of Winnipeg, deploying drones, dogs and military help before shifting focus to York Landing on Sunday.

An official there said there had been sightings of the pair around the community's landfill.

Chief Leroy Constant of York Factory Cree Nation said heavy winds were limiting police helicopters and drones.

"We are urging everyone to remain indoors with windows and doors locked. Patrols of the community will be done on a 24 hour basis," he said in a statement.