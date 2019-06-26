Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ( CP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.614 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $234.64, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CP was $234.64, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $241.20 and a 40.1% increase over the 52 week low of $167.48.

CP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). CP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.93%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.