Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July - ADP

OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada gained 73,700 jobs in July as hiring increased in the trade, transportation and utilities sector as well as the construction, leisure and hospitality industries, said a report from ADP released on Thursday.

The total number of jobs added in June was revised down to a loss of 9,600 jobs from the initially reported gain of 30,400, ADP said. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

