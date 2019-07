Reuters





OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada added 30,400 jobs in June following a sharp decline in May, new data released on Thursday from ADP showed, thanks to a rise in construction jobs.

ADP said 10,400 jobs were added by the construction sector. Also seeing a pickup in hiring were the professional and business services industries, which added 8,800 positions, while the trade, transportation and utilities sectors added 7,000.

The report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.