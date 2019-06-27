Canadian navy ships sailed through Taiwan strait amid tension with China

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - China'sDefence Ministry said on Thursday that Canadian navy ships sailed through the Strait of Taiwan, which separates self-ruled Taiwan from China, an act that could inflame already bad bilateral relations.

Such passages upset China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. In April, Beijing condemned a French decision to send a frigate through the Strait as illegal.

China this week blocked all imports of Canadian meat as a diplomatic and trade dispute with Ottawa deepens. China is demanding Canada release a senior telecommunications executive who was arrested last December on a U.S. warrant.

The route taken by the ships was the shortest one between Vietnam - where they had paid a visit - and the seas near North Korea, where Canada is helping stamp out maritime smuggling, the ministry said.

"Transit through the Taiwan Strait is not related to making any statement," spokeswoman Ashley Lemire said in an email. She noted that a Canadian military vessel had passed through the Strait in October 2018.

At one point two Chinese fighter jets made a low-level pass within 300 meters (yards) of one of the two ships when it was in international waters, the ministry said.

"This particular fly past ... was not provocative, hazardous, or unexpected," the ministry said in a statement, noting the ship had been close to Chinese waters.