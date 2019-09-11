Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Canadian Natural Resources Limited ( CNQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.282 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.68, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNQ was $25.68, representing a -24.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.86 and a 17.53% increase over the 52 week low of $21.85.

CNQ is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CNQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports CNQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.49%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.