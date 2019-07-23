Canadian National Railway profit rises on higher grain, crude volumes

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co , reported a 4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the country's largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of crude, refined petroleum products and grains.

Revenue in the petroleum and chemicals segment, including crude-by-rail shipments, rose 25% to C$775 million, while revenue in the grain and fertilizers unit rose 8.4% to C$641 million.

Canadian crude-by-rail exports hit record highs in December before falling sharply in February because of tighter Canadian crude differentials after Alberta government's curtailments made rail shipments uneconomical.

Last week, smaller rival Canadian Pacific reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it kept a tight rein on costs and moved higher volumes of crude, chemicals and plastics on its transportation network.

CN's operating ratio, a closely-watched productivity metric that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue, fell to 57.5 percent from 58.2 percent a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient a railroad.

Net income rose to C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.31 billion, or C$1.77 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose to C$3.96 billion ($3.01 billion) from C$3.63 billion.

($1 = 1.3146 Canadian dollars)

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics , Commodities