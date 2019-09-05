Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.404 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.25% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $91.62, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNI was $91.62, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.49 and a 30.22% increase over the 52 week low of $70.36.

CNI is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and CSX Corporation ( CSX ). CNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.02%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.