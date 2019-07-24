Canadian National (CNI) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark

Canadian National Railway Company 's CNI adjusted earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share (C$1.73) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line improved double digits on a year-over-year basis.





Although quarterly revenues of $2959.8 million (C$3959 million) increased year over year, the same missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2995.5 million. The TransX buyout and higher freight rates among other factors drove the top line. Also, freight revenues climbed 10% year over year and contributed 95% to the top line.On a year-over-year basis, freight revenues rose in Petroleum and Chemicals (26%), Intermodal (15%), Automotive (5%), Grain and Fertilizers (8%) and Coal (1%). Meanwhile, the same declined in Metals and Minerals (2%) and Forest Products (1%). Overall, carloads (volumes) and revenue ton miles (RTMs) inched up 2% each. Moreover, freight revenue per carload ascended 8% in the quarter under review. Freight revenue per RTM also increased 8%.The Petroleum and Chemicals sub-group performed impressively with respect to carloads, with the metric increasing 12% year over year. At the Metals and Minerals segment, the same inched up 2% while Coal volumes expanded 5%. At Grain and Fertilizers, Intermodal and Automotive segments volumes rose 3%, 1% and 4%, respectively. Meanwhile, volumes contracted 8% at the Forest products segment.Adjusted operating income augmented 10.7% year over year to C$1,682 million. Adjusted operating ratio (defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved to 57.5% from 58.2% in the year-ago quarter. Notably, lower value of this key metric bodes well for the company.However, operating expenses rose 8% year over year to C$2,277 million. This downside was mainly due to expenses related to the acquisition of TransX, currency headwind and other factors.

Liquidity



The company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$128 million compared with C$266 million at the end of 2018. Free cash flow came in at C$513 million compared with C$974 million in the year-ago period. Long-term debt amounted to C$11,512 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with C$11,385 million in December 2018.



Dividend Update



The company's board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.5375 per share, payable Sep 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Sep 9.



2019 Outlook Intact



For 2019, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company still anticipates adjusted earnings per share to grow in the range of low double-digits compared with C$5.50 in the prior-year period. Also, RTMs are expected to witness mid-single-digit volume expansion in the year.



