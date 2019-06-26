Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.54% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.21, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CM was $79.21, representing a -18.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.98 and a 8.57% increase over the 52 week low of $72.96.

CM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited ( HDB ) and Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ). CM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CM as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF ( FLCA )

iShares Trust ( IPFF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 5.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CM at 2.97%.