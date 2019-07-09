Quantcast

Canadian housing starts surge 26% in June

By Reuters

TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose much more than expected in June compared with the previous month, led by groundbreaking on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 245,657 units from a revised 196,809 units in May, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had projected starts to rise to 210,000.

Stocks , World Markets , Real Estate


