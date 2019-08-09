Quantcast

Canadian housing starts rose in July

By Reuters

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose in July from the previous month, as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 208,970 units from 205,765 units in June, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 203,500.

