Quantcast

Canadian home sales fall for the first time in four months

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes fell 0.2% in June from the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in the first decline reported since home sales plunged in February.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 0.3% from a year earlier because of gains in the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal, while the group's Home Price Index was down 0.3% from June last year.

Canada's "nearly unchanged national tally," CREA said, was the result of "an even split between the number of local markets" where sales rose and fell. Gains were seen in the province of Quebec and Southern Ontario, while home sales fell in the Greater Vancouver Area, Calgary, Halifax as well as Newfoundland and Labrador.

"While sales activity in Canada's three westernmost provinces appears to have stopped deteriorating, it will be some time before supply and demand there becomes better balanced and the outlook for home prices improves," he said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar