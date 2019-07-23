Sundial Growers, an early-stage Canadian cannabis producer, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.
The Calgary, Canada-based company plans to raise $130 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Sundial Growers would command a fully diluted market value of $1.3 billion.
Sundial Growers was founded in 2006 and booked $1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SNDL. Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, and CIBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 29, 2019.
The article Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers sets terms for $130 million US IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.