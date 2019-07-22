The Flowr Corporation, a Canadian medical and recreational cannabis producer, withdrew its plans for a US listing on Monday, citing market conditions. It originally filed in June 2019 for a C$125 million ($94 million) offering concurrent with a US listing on the Nasdaq.
Flowr currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FLWR" and closed Friday at C$4.82, a 10% YTD return. This morning, at the company's request, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada halted all trading of Flowr's stock on the TSXV , pending news.
The Toronto, Canada-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $2 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FLWR. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, and Credit Suisse were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.
The article Canadian cannabis producer Flowr withdraws plans for US listing
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.