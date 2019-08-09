Canadian building permits fall 3.7% in June

Reuters





OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits declined by an unexpected 3.7% in June to C$8.01 billion ($6.06 billion) as multi-family and institutional permit values dropped, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 1.5% in June.

Statistics Canada said declines were recorded in six Canadian provinces, with oil-rich Alberta accounting for more than one-third of the national decrease.

Canadian municipalities, Statscan said, awarded C$25.8 billion in permits in the second quarter, up 5.8% from the first quarter and a 4.1% gain from the second quarter of 2018.

[C$ = 1.3220]

Graphic - Canada building permits

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot