Quantcast

Canadian building permits fall 3.7% in June

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits declined by an unexpected 3.7% in June to C$8.01 billion ($6.06 billion) as multi-family and institutional permit values dropped, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 1.5% in June.

Statistics Canada said declines were recorded in six Canadian provinces, with oil-rich Alberta accounting for more than one-third of the national decrease.

Canadian municipalities, Statscan said, awarded C$25.8 billion in permits in the second quarter, up 5.8% from the first quarter and a 4.1% gain from the second quarter of 2018.

[C$ = 1.3220]

Graphic - Canada building permits

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar