Canadian biotech BELLUS Health prices upsized $70 million US IPO at $7.10

BELLUS Health, a Phase 2 biotech developing an oral small molecule therapy for chronic cough, raised $70 million by offering 9.9 million shares at $7.10, slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the TSX (BLU), to command a fully diluted market value of $408 million. The company had originally planned to raise $60 million by offering 8.5 million shares at $7.03.
BELLUS Health plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLU. Jefferies, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
