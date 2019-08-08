Quantcast

Canadian ambassador to leave Washington, D.C. at end of August - Trudeau

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - David MacNaughton, the Canadian Ambassador to the United States who played a pivotal role in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), will leave Washington at the end of August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"It is with great affection and gratitude - and of course, considerable regret - that I have accepted Ambassador David MacNaughton's decision to leave Washington. D.C., at summer's end, to return to his home in Toronto, and take up new challenges in the private sector," Trudeau said in a statement.

This article appears in: Politics


