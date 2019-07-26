Canada's WestJet posts second-quarter profit

Reuters





July 26 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd , which is being acquired by Onex Corp , reported a quarterly profit on Friday, compared with a year-earlier loss, as it flew more passengers at higher prices.

Canada's second-largest carrier reported a net profit of C$44.3 million ($33.65 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$15.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also recorded gains related to foreign exchange and disposal of property and equipment.

($1 = 1.3166 Canadian dollars)