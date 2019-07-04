Quantcast

Canada's Trudeau says Trump spoke to China about two detained Canadians

By Reuters

Reuters


MONTREAL, July 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the case of two detained Canadians with China last week but did not say how he knew this.

Beijing detained the two men last December after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Group of 20 summit on Saturday but said he had not discussed her case.

