Quantcast

Canada's Trudeau extremely concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he was very worried about events in Hong Kong, which has a large Canadian population, and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact.

"We are extremely concerned about the situation in Hong Kong. We see the need for de-escalation of tensions, we need to see the local authorities listening to the very serious concerns brought forward by Chinese citizens," said Trudeau, whose country is locked in a trade and diplomatic dispute with Beijing.

"We are calling for peace, for order, for dialogue ... we certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Toronto.

Trudeau also said Ottawa was focused on the need to protect Canada's interests in Hong Kong, which is home to around 300,000 Canadian citizens.

His comments are unlikely to improve already poor relations between Ottawa and Beijing, which are embroiled in a trade and diplomatic dispute over Canada's arrest of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on a U.S. warrant last year.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar