Canada's Trudeau concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful

Reuters





OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he was extremely concerned about events in Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact.

"We certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Toronto.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he was extremely concerned about events in Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact.

"We certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Toronto.