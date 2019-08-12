Quantcast

Canada's Trudeau concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he was extremely concerned about events in Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact.

"We certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Toronto.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he was extremely concerned about events in Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact.

"We certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Toronto.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar