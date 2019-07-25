Quantcast

Canada's Suncor hopeful on deal with Alberta government to boost oil production

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada'sSuncor Energy hopes the Alberta government will agreeto a deal "in the next month or so" that would allow oil producers to boost their output despite ongoing curtailments, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Crude production in Alberta, Canada's energy heartland, has been limited since early 2019 when the provincial government imposed curtailments to ease congestion on export pipelines that pushed the discount on Canadian crude to record lows.

On a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Suncor chief executive Mark Little said such an agreement would significantly boost takeaway capacity out of Alberta and help end curtailment.

"I'm expecting that between now and year-end, if we can get that agreement in place, we could bring on somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250,000-300,000 barrels a day of incremental rail," Little said .

The Alberta government, which won an election in April, is also in talks with industry for the private sector to take over C$4-billion-worth of crude-by-rail transport contracts that were signed by the previous provincial government.

Asked about whether Suncor would be interested in taking on those contracts, Little said there was no incentive to increase rail capacity unless Suncor could also increase production.

Calgary-based Suncor reported a 5% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday.





