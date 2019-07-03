Canada's student flat deal hedges its UK bets

Reuters





By Karen Kwok

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada'sUK student investment is entering its sophomore year. The C$392 billion ($299 billion) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Wednesday sold its university housing portfolio, known as Liberty Living, to Britain'sUnite Group for 1.4 billion pounds. Hedging its bets by receiving payment in cash and shares adds up.

It is sensible for the Canadian investor to take a short study break. On the one hand, the UK's misguided attempt to cut its net immigration figures could see fewer non-UK students turning up, not least because of Brexit. Currently, European Union students, 7% of student numbers according to estate agent Savills, pay the same university fees as UK students, but could face higher charges after the UK's EU exit.

On the other hand, the number of full-time students in the UK is rising and a third of these live in purpose-built student accommodation. Savills reckons students from the United States, China and India could mitigate any fall in EU student demand. Both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, candidates to be the next UK prime minister, have signalled a more relaxed policy on immigration.

The terms of the deal look similarly even-handed. Relative to where Unite's shares trade, CPPIB is receiving equity at a 20% premium, implying it's being paid an overall 8% premium or just over 100 million pounds. The British company, meanwhile, gets 15 million pounds of synergies from 2021. Taxed and capitalised, that leaves the buyer with something roughly similar to CPPIB. With both sides getting the benefit of consolidation into a more solid entity, graduating to better returns looks possible.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- UK student housing provider Unite Group on July 3 said it would acquire rival Liberty Living'sUK assets from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a 1.4 billion pound ($1.8 billion) cash-and-shares deal. CPPIB will take a 20 percent stake in the combined group, worth around 600 million pounds.

- Unite will fund the 800 million pound cash component via a placing of new ordinary shares to institutional investors, seeking to raise approximately 240 million pounds. Another 310 million pounds will be drawn from Unite's existing financing facilities and cash resources, and 253 million pounds will come from selling Liberty Living'sCardiff properties to the Unite Student Accommodation Fund.

- The deal will be priced on a NAV-for-NAV basis. Liberty Living's portfolio was valued at 2.2 billion pounds as of May 31.

- The company said that, on completion of the deal, the combined group would manage a total of 73,000 beds across 173 properties in 27 UK towns and cities with a total portfolio valuation of approximately 5.2 billion pounds.

- Unite shares rose 2% to 10.18 pounds at 1027 GMT on July 3.

Unite Groupstatement

Presentation