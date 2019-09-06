Canada's Ivey PMI shows faster economic expansion in August

Reuters





TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The pace of economic activity in Canada picked up in August as inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 60.6 from 54.2 in July, surpassing analysts' expectations for 53.0.

The Ivey PMI measures the month-to-month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

Data from Statistics Canada on Friday showed that Canada's economy added 81,100 jobs in August.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 58.6 from 51.2.

Graphic - Canada Ivey PMI data and growth