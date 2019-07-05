Quantcast

Canada's Ivey PMI hits a 4-month low as expansion slows in June

By Reuters

TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Canadian purchasing activity slowed to a four-month low in June as measures of employment and supplier deliveries fell, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to its lowest since February at 52.4 from 55.9 in May.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 52.7 from 55.1 in May, while the adjusted supplier deliveries index showed a contraction, falling to 48.9 from 52.4.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 53.7 from 61.8 in May.

