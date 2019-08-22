Quantcast

Canada's Freeland to return to Cuba to discuss Venezuelan crisis

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she would go to Cuba next week to speak with her counterpart there, Bruno Rodriguez, about ending the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and returning it to democracy.

It would mark Freeland's third meeting with Rodriguez since May on the issue. Cuba is a strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, whom most Western nations want to step down in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"It is important to explore all possible paths to a resolution of the situation," Freeland said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ottawa.

Earlier this week, Maduro and U.S. President Donald Trump cited high-level contacts between the two countries for months even though Venezuela had broken off diplomatic relations in January and the United States was seeking to remove Maduro.

"There's been no change in U.S. policy," Pompeo said in response to a question at the press conference.

"We have consistently said that there cannot be free and fair elections so long as Maduro is on the scene, and we continue to work towards achieving that end on behalf of the Venezuelan people," Pompeo said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar