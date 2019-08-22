Canada's Equitable Bank plots covered bond entry

Reuters





By Tom Revell

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Canadian lender Equitable Bank has announced plans to begin issuing covered bonds as early as 2020, which would make it the smallest Canadian bank to enter the market to date.

Equitable Bank, which calls itself "Canada'sChallenger Bank", announced on Wednesday that it has selected Barclays and TD to assist it with developing a covered bond programme.

Equitable Bank had total assets of C$26.4bn (US$19.85bn) on its balance sheet as of the end of the second quarter. The smallest Canadian bank currently active in the covered bond market is HSBC Bank Canada, which had total assets of C$115bn at the end of the second quarter.

Andrew Moor, president and CEO of Equitable Bank, said in a press release that covered bonds have the potential to reduce the bank's funding costs and provide additional funding diversification.

"As Canada's challenger bank, we believe the development of a covered bond program by a mid-sized bank is a natural fit with our ethos of bringing innovation to the marketplace," he said.

CAP REVISION OPENS UP MARKET

Equitable Bank's announcement comes shortly after a long-awaited revision of Canada's covered bond issuance cap came into effect.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) adjusted the cap from 4% to 5.5% of an issuer's assets in May.

It said the adjustment, effective from August 1, is not intended to increase issuance capacity but to improve the simplicity of the limit's calculation.

Nevertheless, analysts said the change would make it slightly easier for smaller Canadian banks - which have for years lobbied the regulator for a less restrictive cap - to join the covered bond market.

"The benefit of access to stable, lower-cost secured funding may mitigate the incremental risk of higher asset encumbrance," said Fitch's analysts.

"To date, smaller, non-systemic Canadian banks have claimed that the cost of establishing a covered bond program under the 4% regulatory cap had been prohibitive. As a result, these banks tend to rely more on higher-cost wholesale funding and brokered deposits."