Quantcast

Canada teams up with tech giants to counter extremist content online

By Reuters

Reuters


By Tyler Choi

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - Canada announced funding and other initiatives on Wednesday to counter violent extremist content online by teaming with major technology companies Twitter , Facebook , Microsoft and Alphabet's Google.

Public Safety Canada said in a statement the government will commit up to C$1 million($762,428) to the Tech Against Terrorism program to create a digital database that will notify smaller companies when terrorist content is detected and help eliminate it.

The second initiative is a youth conference on countering violent extremism online.

Canada previously extended C$1.5 million in funding to Moonshot CVE and C$367,000 to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology to examine right-wing extremism in Canada.

($1 = 1.3116 Canadian dollars)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: FB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar