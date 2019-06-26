Canada teams up with tech giants to counter extremist content online

Reuters





By Tyler Choi

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - Canada announced funding and other initiatives on Wednesday to counter violent extremist content online by teaming with major technology companies Twitter , Facebook , Microsoft and Alphabet's Google.

Public Safety Canada said in a statement the government will commit up to C$1 million($762,428) to the Tech Against Terrorism program to create a digital database that will notify smaller companies when terrorist content is detected and help eliminate it.

The second initiative is a youth conference on countering violent extremism online.

Canada previously extended C$1.5 million in funding to Moonshot CVE and C$367,000 to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology to examine right-wing extremism in Canada.

($1 = 1.3116 Canadian dollars)

