Canada says it is seeking WTO consultations with China over canola export ban

Reuters





OTTAWA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada is taking the first formal step at the World Trade Organization to challenge China's decision to block Canadian canola exports, Trade Minister Jim Carr said on Friday.

Carr said in a statement that Ottawa was seeking bilateral consultations with China at the WTO. If these talks fail, Canada can request adjudication by a WTO panel.

