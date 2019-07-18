Canada says it is close to deal with EU on possible fix to WTO deadlock

Reuters





OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada and the European Union are close to agreeing a possible temporary solution to a U.S. block on appeals in disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is barring appointments to the WTO's Appellate Body, saying its judges have overstepped their mandate and ignored their instructions. Unless the block is lifted, the world's top trade court will be unable to hear appeals in international trade disputes by December.

Trudeau, speaking after a meeting with top EU officials in Montreal, said Canada backed existing attempts to restore a fully operational Appellate Body.

"After this summit we are closer to finalizing an agreement which would help preserve the function of an appeal system within the WTO until we find a more permanent solution."

A joint statement issued after the Montreal meeting said the fix involved setting up an interim appeal arbitration arrangement based on existing WTO rules.

The EU last month proposed using WTO arbitration rules to set up a shadow version of the body and keep the appeals process moving, but there is uncertainty about how such a structure would work.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's trade chief, told the news conference that the deal on a possible fix "sends a strong message of our shared objective to ensure the full effectiveness of the WTO and the stability of world trade."