Canada says another citizen detained in China amid diplomatic tensions

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - A Canadian citizen has been detained in the Chinese city of Yantai, a Canadian government spokesman said on Saturday, an incident that comes amid chilly diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Global Affairs, as Canada's foreign ministry is known, did not provide further details or say whether the case was related to the detention of 19 people earlier in the week.

Relations between China and Canada nosedived last December after Vancouver police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co , on a U.S. arrest warrant. Beijing is demanding her return.

On Tuesday, police in Xuzhou, a city in Jiangsu province, said it had detained 19 people on drug-related charges and that 16 of them were foreigners. Yantai is about 620 km (385 miles) away from Xuzhou.

The British Embassy in Beijing said on Friday that four British nationals have been arrested in eastern China.

China's state radio said some of the detained individuals were teachers at an English education center operated by EF Education First, a privately held Swiss firm that operates in 114 countries.