Quantcast

Canada retail trade unexpectedly dips as bad weather hits food, drink sales

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly dipped by 0.1% in May, the first decline in four months, as bad weather hit sales of food and drink, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted sales would rise 0.3% from April. Sales fell in four of the 11 subsectors, representing 39% of total retail trade.

Sales of food and drink dropped by 2.0%, which Statscan linked to unseasonably cold weather across Canada and heavy rainfall in some major cities. It was the largest month-on-month decrease for the subsector since a 2.4% fall in January 2015.

Only Ontario and Quebec - the two most populous of Canada's 10 provinces - posted gains. Sales in the remaining eight fell.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar