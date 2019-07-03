Quantcast

Canada posts C$762 mln trade surplus in May

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, July 3 (Reuters) - Rising exports of motor vehicles, aircraft and energy products helped Canada post a surprise C$762 million ($582 million) trade surplus in goods in May, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday - only the second surplus seen since December 2016.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of C$$1.50 billion. Statscan revised April's deficit to C$1.08 billion from an initial C$966 billion.

Statistics Canada said total exports rose 4.6% to a record C$53.1 billion in May. Exports of motor vehicles were up 12.4% in May to C$8.4 billion, thanks to increased shipments of passenger cars and light trucks after Canadian production increased.

On the energy front, exports of energy products rose 5.0% in May to C$10.8 billion, including a 2.8% jump in crude oil shipments, mainly on higher prices.

Canada sent 73.9% of all its goods exports to the United States in May. Exports to the United States rose by 3.7% to a record C$39.3 billion, while imports dropped by 0.5%.

As a result, Canada's bilateral trade surplus widened to C$5.9 billion in May from C$4.4 billion in April - the largest surplus since October 2008.

($1=$1.3097 Canadian)

