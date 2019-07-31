Canada posts 0.2% gain in May GDP as manufacturing rebounds

Reuters





OTTAWA, July 31 - Canada's economy grew by 0.2% in May, the third increase in as many months, thanks to a rebound in manufacturing, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 0.1% in May following a larger-than-expected increase of 0.3% in April. Overall, 13 of the 20 industrial sectors monitored expanded in May, the national statistical agency said.

Durable manufacturing rose by 2.3%, more than offsetting the 1.7% drop seen in April. Meanwhile, the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector saw a growth of 5.7% after motor vehicle production returned to normal levels some temporary plant shutdowns in April.

However, contractions were felt within the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industries, dropping by of 0.8% following a gain of 5.5% in April, thanks in large part to a decline in extractions from the oil sands.

Graphic - Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot