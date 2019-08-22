Quantcast

Canada opposes Russia's return to G8

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government remains opposed to Russia rejoining the group of leading industrialized nations formerly known as the Group of Eight, a move U.S President Donald Trump has said should be considered, an official told reporters on Thursday.

Canadian officials told reporters at a background briefing ahead of this weekend's Group of Seven meeting in France that Canada did not think Russia should be allowed back into the fold.

Russia was dropped from the G8 in 2014 after its invasion of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

Trump said on Tuesday it would be "appropriate" to have Russia rejoin what used to be the G8.

Canada's stance echoed opinions put forward by France, Britain and Germany, all of which have rebuffed Trump on the issue. The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar