Canada May producer prices edge up on energy, pork boosted by China woes

OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices edged up by 0.1% in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products while an outbreak of African swine fever in China boosted demand for pork, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The gain matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 10 rose, eight fell and three were unchanged.

Prices for energy and petroleum rose 0.8%, mainly due to higher demand for lubricants and other petroleum refinery products and gasoline. Fresh and frozen pork prices posted a 1.9% gain thanks to a decrease in global hog supply driven by fever-related challenges in China.

Prices for raw materials fell by 2.3% after five consecutive monthly gains on lower prices for crude energy products.

