Canada launches fighter jet competition, sees first aircraft delivery in 2025

OTTAWA, July 23 (Reuters) - Canada officially launched a long-delayed competition for new fighter jets on Tuesday, and said it was confident that there had been no favoritism toward any one contender though some have said the race is tilted towards Lockheed Martin Corp. .

Ottawa wants 88 new planes in a contract worth between C$15 billion and C$19 billion. Initial proposals are due in the spring of 2020, with a winner due to be named in early 2022 and the first aircraft delivery as early as 2025.

