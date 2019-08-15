Canada home sales rise for fifth straight month in July -CREA

Reuters





TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 3.5% in July from the previous month, the fifth consecutive month of higher sales, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 0.2% from July last year.

