Quantcast

Canada home sales rise for fifth straight month in July -CREA

By Reuters

Reuters


TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 3.5% in July from the previous month, the fifth consecutive month of higher sales, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 0.2% from July last year.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 3.5% in July from the previous month, the fifth consecutive month of higher sales, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 0.2% from July last year.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar