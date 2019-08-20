Canada home prices rise 0.7% in July - Teranet

Shutterstock photo





OTTAWA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices climbed for a third straight time in July, rising 0.7% from June, but the index was lower than the month's 21-year average, data showed on Tuesday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes. The rise in July followed a 0.8% gain in June and a 0.5% increase in May. .

"As in the two previous months, the (July) gain was not really a sign of market vigor," said Marc Pinsonneault, a senior economist at the National Bank of Canada, given the increase was lower than what is traditionally seen at this time of the year.

Vancouver was the only metropolitan index of the 11 surveyed to see a decline in July, falling 1.0% - its 12th straight month without a rise.